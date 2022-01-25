Andy Hinchcliffe makes honest claim about Huddersfield Town’s play-off credentials

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that he is not convinced that Huddersfield Town will be able to maintain their push for a play-off place during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

After meandering their way to a 20th place finish in the Championship last season, the Terriers have managed to reach new heights in the current term under the guidance of head coach Carlos Corberan.

In the 28 league games that they have played at this level, Huddersfield have managed to accumulate 44 points.

Currently sixth in the second-tier standings, the Terriers will be brimming with confidence heading into Friday’s clash with Stoke City following their 4-3 victory over Reading last weekend.

Since suffering a defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough in November, Huddersfield have embarked on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Yet despite the club’s upturn in form, Hinchcliffe has admitted that the Terriers’ tendency to be involved in close matches may end up hindering their chances of securing a top-six finish.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the club’s play-off credentials, Hinchcliffe said: “I don’t want to be a bubble-burster but we have to be very careful with Huddersfield here.

“They have shown absolutely brilliant form, unbeaten in eight games but if you look at those eight games, the goal difference is just plus four so they have been involved in really tight games.

“All their wins in that run of eight is by the odd goal so it is still on a bit of a knife-edge.

“Of all of the teams in the play-off places at the moment, you probably say well that yes that could continue or it could maybe go the other way.

“So I am still not completely convinced.”

Hinchcliffe later added: “It’s just this involvement in really tight games, could those odd goals start going against them?

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how competitive the Championship is, you can understand the point that Hinchcliffe is trying to make here as there is no guarantee that Huddersfield will be able to maintain their consistency in the coming months.

However, when you consider that the Terriers have made a tremendous amount of progress under the guidance of Corberan this season, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of launching a bid for a top-six finish.

In order to have the best chance of securing a place in the play-offs in May, Huddersfield will need to turn to the likes of Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas and Lewis O’Brien for inspiration.

Ward has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in the second-tier this season whilst Sorba Thomas has provided 11 direct goal contributions at this level.

O’Brien meanwhile is currently averaging a club-high average WhoScored match rating of 7.10 in this particular division.