Andy Hinchcliffe makes Derby County comment which could boost Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Andy Hinchcliffe has told the Sky Sports EFL Podcast that he worries for Derby County as the Rams battle to stay in the Championship, with his comments potentially offering hope to the Owls.

At the time of writing, just four points separates the two clubs as the fight to avoid dropping into League One, with the relegation battle set to head to the wire with there being just two rounds of games left to play.

A real sweetener is also added into the mix by the fact that Wednesday still have to travel to Pride Park for the final game of the campaign, meaning that there could be a do or die clash on the horizon if the Owls continue to close the gap on the Midlands outfit.

Speaking on the EFL Podcast recently, Hinchcliffe offered his thoughts on Derby as he looked to provide some hope for the Wednesday faithful:

“My worry for Derby is that Wayne Rooney was struggling to wrestle control back against Birmingham.

“Maybe that’s a lack of options off his bench. They have a young team and it all went horribly wrong in the second half. Birmingham were excellent and you have got to give them a lot of credit. They do deserve to stay up.

“It’s a young team and once you get on this downward spiral – one win in 13 games – and once you go five or six games without a win, it doesn’t matter how good you are or how much experience you have, you have to break that cycle and that has not happened.

“The worry for me in the next two matches tactically is Wayne working outing how to win these two games or be adaptable in these games to wrestle control back or be more of a threat.

“That is the worry with the games they have got left; are they able to pick a team to play a certain way to pick up probably the one win they need to keep them in the Championship.”

The Rams face a tough trip to Swansea City this weekend, whilst Wednesday play host to Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, before the two sides then lock horns to finish the season on Saturday 8th May.

The Verdict

This is such a tough one to call but let’s face it – Wednesday have a lot more work to do than Derby at this point in time.

A gap of four points is a lot to make up with just two games remaining and with Swansea having very little to play for, County could well claim a result at the Liberty Stadium this weekend.

The Owls simply have to win their final two games to be within any chance of staying in the Championship but I think it could be a case of too little too late.

Wednesday’s future in the second division is as much down to Derby as it is to them themselves and for that reason, I just don’t think a miracle will happen this time.