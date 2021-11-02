Andy Hinchcliffe makes bold Aleksandar Mitrovic claim ahead of Fulham’s clash with Blackburn

Sky Sports Pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes that Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is one of the best players to ever feature in the Championship in his particular position.

The Serbian initially set this particular division alight during a loan spell with the Cottagers in 2018 as he scored 12 goals in 20 appearances for the club as they achieved promotion via the play-offs.

Mitrovic managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions in 41 appearances in the second-tier during the 2019/20 campaign as Fulham once again secured a return to the Premier League following their relegation from this division.

Whilst the forward was unable to replicate his goal-scoring escapades in the top-flight last season, he has taken his game to new heights in the current campaign under the guidance of Cottagers manager Marco Silva.

In the 15 matches that he has played for Fulham in the Championship, Mitrovic has already scored 18 goals whilst he has also chipped in with three assists.

Having netted a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion last weekend, the 27-year-old will fancy his chances of adding to his tally when Fulham head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

Ahead of this particular clash, Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes that Mitrovic is one of the best players to ever feature at this level in his position.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Mitrovic, Hinchcliffe said: “Fulham are playing well as a team.

“They play to his strengths and he is in-front of goal in the Championship, is as good as probably we have ever seen.

“So you have to give him a huge amount of credit.

“I’m not saying that Fulham are playing in a way to just get the best out of one player, they are much more than that.

“They are a very strong team all-round.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Hinchcliffe’s comments as Mitrovic has produced a host of superb performances at Championship level during his career.

In the 101 games that he has played at this level, the forward has managed to score 60 goals whilst he has also provided 13 assists.

For Fulham’s sake, they will be hoping that Mitrovic will be able to maintain his fitness in the coming months as he is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.96 in the Championship.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level, the former Newcastle United man could spearhead a push for promotion at Craven Cottage.