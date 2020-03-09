Andy Hinchcliffe hands Paul Lambert verdict after Ipswich’s defeat to Coventry City

Former footballer and Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has discussed the poor form of Ipswich Town, who lost to Coventry at the weekend.

It is remarkable that Ipswich were sat in the automatic promotion places last month – given that they are now sat 10th in the League One table.

One victory in their last nine Championship games has seen Paul Lambert be met with increasing pressure and a play-off place is now questionable.

Four wins in 25 games has seen many fans heap criticism on Lambert’s shoulders and Hinchcliffe is unsure of the Scottish manager will remain in charge until the end of the season.

“It looks a really tough situation for him and I think most coaches would have gone by now, ” he said on the EFL Podcast (37:00)

“It is really hard to predict how this will go. It does seem like it is a battle of worlds between the owner and the fans, or is about what is best for the club.

Take part in our latest Ipswich quiz – Can you get 100%?</strong

1 of 13 Who is this? Conor Chaplin Zain Westbrooke Jodi Jones Craig Bellamy

“I am a great believer in loyalty and believing in your coach and his methods, but if everything turns then your beating yourselfs before you play. If the atmosphere is toxic then your opponents can play on that aswell.

“If you lose seven games in nine, the writing is on the wall, but it may just be that the owner sticks with Paul.”

Ipswich sit seven points off the play-off places in League One and they will be hoping to bounce back this weekend when they face Bristol Rovers.

The Verdict

Four wins in 24 games simply is not good enough, but yet whilst most blame Lambert for his poor management over recent weeks – you have to look at Ipswich’s squad and note that it is not that strong.

They now sit tenth in the league and if they do not beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday – you could say that any chance of a play-off place is dead in the water.

You would expect Lambert to be sacked if they fail to win at the weekend in the meantime.