Andy Hinchcliffe doesn’t hold back as he points the finger following Sheffield Wednesday’s recent results

Andy Hinchcliffe has called out the Sheffield Wednesday players, saying ‘they have got to look at themselves’.

The Owls have recorded just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions, leading to criticism from supporters over performances from their side.

In Novemver Garry Monk’s side were charged with misconduct by the English Football League over their controversial sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri – something which, if found guilty, could lead to a points deduction of up to 21 points.

But according to the former Owls’ star, that is no excuse for the players who must stand up and be counted.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “It is down to the players now.

“I’m sure from watching the game myself…the players haven’t really got a leg to stand on.

“They can’t say to Garry Monk ‘well, you are wrong, we actually did a lot right and it was just one of those days.’

“It clearly wasn’t – They have got to look at themselves.

“I have said it so many times; coaches can only do so much. It is down to the players. They have the ability.

“You look at that squad but do they really want it? Do they really believe in Garry Monk?

“It really is down to the players now to dig deep, whoever is in charge of the club. Whether Garry Monk stays on at the club or is replaced, it is up to the players now to keep them in the division.”

Hinchcliffe added: “I just wonder whether the possible points deduction hanging over the club has filtered down and the players are feeling that off the field pressure on the pitch.

“The problem is if the (potential) points deduction kicks in this season they could be in a relegation battle, so they could be relegated to League One after things looked so rosy in November and December.”

The verdict

It’s a difficult time for Sheffield Wednesday at the moments.

Matters off the pitch certainly seem to be having an impact on it as Garry Monk’s side continue to fall short in the Championship.

Two wins in 14 games since the New Year is relegation form and the Owls are just fortunate that they have a decent buffer on the drop zone.

That said, if a punishment was to surface this season then they could be in trouble.