Andy Hinchcliffe has given his verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances against Luton Town.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit has claimed that the second leg clash at Kenilworth Road will be a big test of how this young side can handle the big pressure moments.

Tony Mowbray’s side earned a 2-1 lead going into Tuesday night’s clash against Luton, coming from behind to win the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume turned around the result in Sunderland’s favour, having initially gone behind early to an Elijah Adebayo strike.

Can Sunderland reach the final of the play-offs?

Hinchcliffe expects greater pressure on Sunderland in the second leg, highlighting the tight Kenilworth Road pitch as a potentially claustrophobic space to work in.

The former Everton defender has praised the fearless nature of Mowbray’s side, pinpointing Diallo, Patrick Roberts, and Jack Clarke as the important figures for the team’s play-off hopes.

“You don’t get this far and have this opportunity to just say ‘it doesn’t really matter, we’ve had a great season anyway’ because how long before Sunderland have the opportunity to get back in the Premier League again,” said Hinchcliffe, via the Sunderland Echo.

“So you don’t pass it up and they won’t pass it up because they’re a young and fearless team that Tony will take to Kenilworth Road, which will be a tough game for them.

“They’ll be under more pressure than at home, the ground is smaller and tighter and I think Luton can put more pressure on them.

“But they can just play, and if they can defend really well, which they did in the first leg, and then get Diallo, Roberts and Clarke on the ball, they just love to play and they’re a lovely, attractive team and I expect them to play that way.

“The pressure is still on them because there’s a chance of getting to Wembley and getting back to the Premier League.”

Rob Edwards’ side hosts Sunderland on Tuesday night, with the winner earning a place at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Can Luton Town beat Sunderland?

Luton’s record at home this season was only the ninth-best in the Championship, winning just 10 of their 23 games at Kenilworth Road.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s away record was fourth best in the division, winning 11 of their 23 games.

A draw will be enough for Mowbray’s side and they will fancy their chances of earning that result based on their great record on the road.

But a one-off game can throw form out the window, and the pressure will be a difficult aspect of this game to manage so Luton have every chance of turning things around if they can find another gear compared to Saturday’s loss.