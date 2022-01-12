Andy Fisher speaks out as he seals Swansea City move from MK Dons

Swansea City’s new signing Andy Fisher has spoken of his delight at joining the club from MK Dons.

The goalkeeper has arrived at Swansea for an undisclosed fee and will be in contention to make his debut this weekend against Huddersfield Town.

Speaking about the move, Fisher revealed how much he is looking forward to working with his old manager Russell Martin once again.

“I am delighted the move is done, it is something that has been talked about for a while but it is finally sealed and done and walking in here has been unbelievable,” he said, via the club’s official website.

“The people here have given me such a warm welcome, all the staff, and I cannot wait to get started.

“It’s an opportunity to play Championship football, but also I worked with the gaffer at MK Dons and the style of football he wants to play is just fantastic.”

Fisher came through the academy at Blackburn Rovers. However, it was his performances for MK Dons for his two seasons there that put his name on everyone’s radar.

At 23-years old, Fisher still has potential to get even better under Martin’s stewardship.

Swansea have had a busy January, having already lost Ethan Laird and Morgan Whittaker. Liam Cullen is also set to leave this month.

Fisher joins the club who are 17th in the Championship. Last year’s play-off final losers have slipped down the table since the departure of boss Steve Cooper in the Summer.

Martin’s side have lost their last three league games, and face the side in sixth place in their upcoming fixture on January 15.

The Verdict

This is a good signing for Swansea, with Fisher’s performances earning him the move up the division.

Taking that kind of jump in quality may mean he needs time to adapt to the added intensity and speed of the game, but he has shown the ability to adapt quickly given how well he has developed so far in his career.

It is also a vote of confidence in him that Martin has brought him to the club having worked with him at MK Dons. The pre-existing relationship should help bed Fisher into the club much more quickly.