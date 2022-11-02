Andy Dawson reacts to Hull City flashpoint that left him frustrated after Middlesbrough loss

Hull City interim manager Andy Dawson was left frustrated with a decision by the referee which he thinks proved decisive in Middlesbrough 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Dawson is likely to be in charge of his final game with prospective manager Liam Rosenior watching on from the stands as Boro claimed an important three points.

Dawson revealed his frustrations and admitted he had stern words with the referee after the game after he felt a wrong decision had a huge consequence on the game in the lead-up to Boro taking the lead.

Speaking to the media after the game about the lead-up to Boro’s second goal, Dawson said: “I’ve just seen it back, it isn’t a free-kick. Toby gets the ball cleanly and then it’s their throw-in. I understand it’s hard, but it’s a really soft free-kick.

“It’s a really hard job, I do understand that. I certainly wouldn’t want to do it, But I said to the ref at the end, there is a consequence to that decision.”

Hull were edged in what was a tight game as Boro benefitted from two own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie. There was positives to take though it certainly gives Liam Rosenior plenty to work from once the announcement is made of his appointment.

The Verdict

It’s a tight decision and Dawson is right to be frustrated with the call from the referee. The standard of refereeing has been called into question this season but this decision is that decisive and if that’s the case, it comes down to the referee’s final opinion on it.

That being said, Hull do have to defend better as on several occasion, they made it difficult for themselves, especially with the own goals they conceded.

It was a comedy of errors once again as defensively they continue to switch off.

It’s certainly a big task for any manager coming in and should the Rosenior appointment be made shortly, he will need time to bed his ideas into this group of players who look short on confidence.