Andy Dawson offers honest verdict on Hull City’s performance v Blackburn Rovers

Hull City are still working under the management of caretaker boss Andy Dawson.

Their form has picked up under the management of Dawson although they were unable to come away with anything this weekend as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers who sit second in the league.

The Tigers will have been disappointed to have lost the game but given their opponents had six shots on target whilst they failed register any, to lose only 1-0 is credit to the defensive nature of the team.

Dawson didn’t shy away from the disappointment of the result but was pleased with how his team coped with the side second in the league as he told Hull Live: “First and foremost, I’ve got to give them credit, I thought they started the game really well and dominated in possession.

“If you look at the chances they got from 50/50 balls – I’ve just seen there that they created four chances and that’s something we can do better at.

“It’s not as if they’ve played through us, they were the things we’ve done really well lately, and that’s credit to them. They had the majority of the first half and that’s why we changed things at half-time.

“We got more on the front foot, we stopped them getting out as much and we were a lot, lot better.

“I do have to give them credit because we came up against a really good team today, who created chances – the front two are top, top players.

“We probably had one or two really good chances where, at this level against top-end teams you’re not going to create loads, you’ve got to finish.”

The Verdict:

Football is a results business so a loss is a loss but to only lose 1-0 against Blackburn is encouraging. Whilst the result is the main thing, it’s clear that Dawson can see a progression in his side which he thinks counts for something.

There’s no doubting that Blackburn are a strong side and have a great chance of competing at the top of the table for the remainder of the season so this was always going to be a tough game. The fact that they dealt fairly well with some of the top attackers in the league though shows they are able to put in performances against teams higher in the league.

Next up for the Tigers is fellow struggling side Middlesbrough where it will be important for Hull to show a similar standard of performance and make sure they get a result.