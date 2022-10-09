Andy Dawson delivers strong Hull City verdict after Huddersfield Town defeat

Hull City caretaker boss Andy Dawson questioned the fight of the players during the first half of their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town today.

The former player was in charge as the Tigers picked up a crucial three points against Wigan in the week but they couldn’t back that up against the Terriers, with Hull second best for large parts.

Ultimately, an own goal from Lewie Coyle and a close range Michal Helik header in either half sealed the win for the hosts and Dawson delivered a frank assessment of his side when speaking to Hull Live.

“It’s disappointing. We need to start better. Coming from a fantastic result and performance on Wednesday, we expected the same intensity, the same willingness to fight for everything, we didn’t get that if I’m honest with you in the first half.

“We turned it over too cheaply. In those games, you have to go in at 0-0 and it doesn’t mean you lose a game, we spoke about that earlier.”

Hull remain on the lookout for a new boss after a deal for Pedro Martins fell through last week.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

The verdict

This was a disappointing display from Hull, although Dawson was right to say that they missed chances at key moments which impacted the outcome.

Yet, the bigger worry was the lack of intensity at the start and the reality is that they can have few complaints about the result.

So, the players need to respond quickly and Dawson, or whoever is leading the team, will want a big improvement when they take on Birmingham City next weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.