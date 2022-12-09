Andy Carroll’s situation at Reading FC becomes clearer after fresh comments

Reading manager Paul Ince has revealed efforts are stepping up to secure a new deal for experienced striker Andy Carroll.

Carroll’s existing deal with the club runs out in the middle of January but the club are keen to tie him down to a longer deal as they look to continue to defy early expectations of relegation.

Carroll signed for Reading in January and has so far scored two goals in 11 appearances becoming a key for the Royals this season.

The former England, Liverpool and Newcastle United target man has proven to be a very popular figure in the Reading squad and manager Ince has made it clear he would like to retain his services for the rest of the season.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Ince said: “I’m talking to his [Carroll’s] agent at the moment. He loves it here and loves being here so hopefully in the next two weeks – we can’t do anything until January – we’ll have some information on that.

“Speaking to AC [Carroll], the lads love him, he’s been great but if someone comes in at Premier League level then it’s tough because we can’t compete and we know that about some of our other players, but as far as AC is concerned, I am hoping – fingers crossed – we’ll be able to do something come January.”

Reading are still restricted when it comes to transfers and remain under embargo for the January window. This makes manoeuvring in the market for players incredibly difficult with any new players – who can only be brought in if others leave in the first instance – must be free transfers or loan signings.

With these restrictions, it makes sense for Ince to retain players as opposed to moving them on and bringing new ones in.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Reading players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Harper Yes No

The Verdict

With Carroll bringing experience, as well as being a key figure in the dressing room, keeping him at the club will no doubt be a priority. It’s not a surprise considering what he’s brought to the squad.

Not only that, but Ince clearly trusts him and he needs players he can trust as he looks to ensure the club survives in the Championship this season which will remain the ultimate objective despite a relatively good season so far.

If he leaves, Reading do have other players who can step in, but considering his popularity and unique skill set, it makes sense to get Carroll tied down.