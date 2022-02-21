Andy Carroll starts: The predicted West Brom XI to play Boro on Tuesday night

After falling to another defeat to Luton at the weekend – and slipping even further down the table as a result – Steve Bruce needs to do something to get a win in midweek.

The Baggies cannot keep falling to defeats if they want to have any hope of a play-off place come the end of the campaign. Right now though, the side can’t buy a win – and confidence is continuing to drop in the side.

Even worse is that they just cannot seem to score. The side have failed to score in all five of their last five Championship games – suffering four 2-0 defeats and holding Blackburn to a 0-0 draw.

Something needs to change for the side in attack then but with Daryl Dike still sidelined, it might be more of the same in their forward line against Middlesbrough, with changes where they can make them.

Andy Carroll is going to have to remain as the main striker upfront, because aside from Karlan Grant, there aren’t many who can play in that role as the former Newcastle man can for now. The striker hit the woodwork against the Hatters and given more service could get on the scoresheet.

Behind him, it should be a sea of change. Adam Reach and Karlan Grant could both drop to the bench, with Callum Robinson coming in to bring some pace and creativity where he can (and likely a few crosses to the head of Carroll). Alongside him, Alex Mowatt was superb for Barnsley in a CAM role and maybe should spend more time occupying that role in this game.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 Charlie Austin? Blackburn Stoke QPR Millwall

However, with not many others in the current squad looking too capable of filling that midfield slot – there aren’t many near the squad – he may have to make do with continuing in that role. He could though interchange with Grady Diangana in the game, who does look likely to be given that attacking berth. The rest of the midfield should look the same as it did against Luton, with many faring okay despite the result.

The same can be said at the back, where Matthew Clarke, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi all shared the most tackles in the match stat with two apiece. Whilst they shipped two, it could see them all stay in the team. At the back, Sam Johnstone will likely hold onto the jersey too.