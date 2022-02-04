Andy Carroll starts: How Steve Bruce’s first West Brom XI could look v Sheffield United next week

Steve Bruce will have his first opportunity to impress as the new West Bromwich Albion manager in the Baggies’ trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The reverse fixture against the Blades was probably Valerien Ismael’s finest hour in the dugout at the Hawthorns as West Brom ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Ismael was firmly wedded to a three at the back formation, Bruce has deployed similar previously in his career, that could be set to change under the former Newcastle United manager in hoping to turn the club’s fortunes around.

West Brom only remain inside the play-off places on goal difference and have played one more game than Middlesbrough directly below them.

Here, we are predicting just the one change from the side that was defeated at Millwall to start at Bramall Lane…

Adam Reach comes in for Cedric Kipre as the only change, Bruce will know Reach’s game well from a brief spell as Sheffield Wednesday manager and could utilise him as a left midfielder.

A back to basics 4-4-2 system could suit the Baggies with a big man little man duo of Andy Carroll and Karlan Grant at the top of the pitch.

Carroll played under Bruce at Newcastle and will need to build a relationship with the West Brom top scorer, in Grant, if they are to re-ignite their automatic promotion push in the coming months.

Matt Phillips could be a very effective right midfielder with his pace, physicality and impressive delivery.

Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong are better suited to more traditional full back positions and with Kyle Bartley marshalling the troops from centre back, the Baggies will be confident of taking something away from Bramall Lane.