Andy Carroll sends six-word message following Reading move

Andy Carroll has revealed his delight after he signed a short-term deal to join Reading until mid-January.

The 32-year-old had been without a club since leaving boyhood side Newcastle United in the summer, but he has now secured his next move as a switch to the Royals was announced this evening.

Carroll will provide Veljko Paunovic with some much-needed cover up top, with injuries to Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao leaving the Berkshire outfit short in that department.

So, the former England international will hope to make his mark in the coming weeks and he took to Instagram to send a message to his new fans, as he simply said; ‘Let the fun and games begin‘.

It remains to be seen whether the target man is available to make his debut this weekend, with Reading set to face Nottingham Forest at home. Either way, Carroll is in the squad ahead of a very busy period, as the Royals are about to play nine games from Saturday until January 3.

Paunovic’s men are currently 16th in the Championship, although they’re just four points away from the play-off places.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season? 2-2 3-2 win 4-2 win 2-1 loss

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Carroll is excited by this as he would’ve been frustrated as he waited on the sidelines as the new season started.

But, he now has his future sorted for the next two months and it will be a relief for him to just start training and playing football again.

Of course, he will want a longer deal, but that will depend on how he does on the pitch, so it’s now down to Carroll to stay fit and to show what he can do for the Royals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.