Andy Carroll sends message to Reading FC following exit

Andy Carroll has taken to Twitter to thank Reading for his time at the club after putting pen to paper on a short-term contract with Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The former England international signed on the dotted line with the Royals in mid-November until the middle of this month, making eight appearances and scoring twice in the process.

However, that wasn’t a reflection of his impact at the club, with the Berkshire outfit almost completely changing their style of play to accommodate the 33-year-old as they played to his strengths.

Unfortunately for the second-tier club, they were only able to pick up one win during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Nonetheless, Veljko Paunovic’s men were hoping to retain the forward despite interest from elsewhere, with Burnley and AFC Bournemouth both reported to have been interested in his services.

However, West Brom were the team to win the race, with the experienced striker signing on at The Hawthorns until the end of the season.

Carroll did save a message for the Royals yesterday evening though, posting on Twitter: “A thank you to everyone at Reading for making myself and my family feel so welcome.

“I’m grateful for being given the opportunity to play under a fantastic manager, great group of lads and most of all at a wonderful football club.

“I’m wishing you every success, keep rowing.”

The Verdict:

This is a classy message from someone who gave it his all whilst he was at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – and his professionalism certainly can’t be questioned despite opting to sign for the Baggies instead.

Considering he was only on a reported £1,000-per-week, he certainly provided value for money during his short time at the club and provided the Berkshire side with a way out with his aerial presence, something that will certainly be missed.

His departure leaves the Royals with a noticeable lack of depth in the forward area, even with Lucas Joao returning. However, it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a replacement for the 33-year-old.

At West Brom, he will be a real threat in the air and will no doubt get in and amongst the goals in the West Midlands if provided with the adequate service.

However, the Baggies haven’t been good enough in the final third at times, so that will need to improve.