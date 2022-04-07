Andy Carroll sends five-word social media message after West Brom success

West Brom striker Andy Carroll has taken to social media to express his delight at his side’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Following on from a disappointing derby defeat to Birmingham at the weekend, the Baggies produced a perfect response against Scott Parker’s side, thanks in no small part to the contributions of Carroll.

After Alex Mowatt had opened the scoring at The Hawthorns, it was Carroll who doubled the hosts’ advantage before the quarter-hour mark.

The striker latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, before getting the better of Bournemouth defenders Nat Phillips and Adam Smith, and firing in from inside the area, netting his second goal in 11 appearances for the club.

That was enough to make it 2-0 and seal all three points for West Brom, and it seems that was a result and performance that left Carroll particularly satisfied.

Posting on his Instagram page after that win, the striker simply wrote: “Enjoyed Every Minute Of This”

That victory over Bournemouth has kept West Brom’s slim play-off hopes alive, as they now sit seven points adrift of the top six, with six games left to play.

Carroll and his teammates will next be in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Carroll certainly seems to have made an impact for West Brom since joining the club.

Although he has not been prolific in front of goal, the veteran striker does seem to be one of those who has tried to get this squad to take responsibility in responding to their recent poor form.

That is something he certainly helped them to do on Wednesday, producing a hugely impressive performance in what was a big win against a side battling for automatic promotion.

If he can continue to do that over the coming weeks, you get the feeling Carroll will have made a strong case for a new contract with the club, with his current short-term deal expiring in the summer.