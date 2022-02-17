Andy Carroll reveals what West Brom players are “really enjoying” under Steve Bruce

West Bromwich Albion striker Andy Carroll has revealed that the Baggies players are really enjoying the “sharp and intense” training sessions under Steve Bruce.

Albion are yet to win since Bruce took charge at the start of February – losing to Sheffield United and drawing with Blackburn Rovers since – and have drifted down to ninth in the Championship table.

Given the unique style of football that Valerien Ismael had instilled at The Hawthorns, it was always likely to take a little bit of time for the new manager to have an impact but it seems his methods on the training ground are already popular.

Speaking to the Express&Star, Carroll indicated that Bruce’s training sessions are popular among his teammates.

He said: “The training he (Bruce) puts on is sharp and intense and the lads are really enjoying it.

“There is a lot of small-sided games which the gaffer likes to do to allow competition among the lads.

“I’ve had managers in the past who haven’t liked playing five-v-five or six-v-six games.

“But the gaffer likes it and the boys do to.

“The day before a game, the worst player in those games has to bring the shower gels in. Thankfully, I haven’t been on the losing team yet.

“But Granty has been a few times so hopefully he’ll bring some decent Molton Browns (shower gel) in for everyone.”

A win against Luton Town on Saturday could see the Baggies climb back into the top six, should results elsewhere go their way.

Carroll has indicated that there remains confidence that once their fortunes change they can climb up the table quickly.

He said: “Wins are, of course, important but when you look at it the league is really tight.

“None of us are pressing any panic buttons at the minute.

“We just need that bit of luck to fall our way and I’m confident, once it does, the results will flow.

“I’ve come here to score goals, create chances and win games in order to try and get us to the Premier League.

“We’ll get goals because I know and have seen we have a team full of them.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get this insight from Carroll about how his teammates are reacting to the manager on the training ground.

We’ve not yet seen it translate onto the pitch but there does seem to be a newfound positivity at the club under Bruce and that’s reflected in the popularity of his training sessions.

He’s an experienced coach, with more than 1,000 games under his belt, and that could prove vital in the Championship run-in.

A morale boost was needed after the dismal way that Ismael’s tenure ended and it seems Bruce has brought that on the training ground.

Supporters will hope to see the impact of that on the pitch soon.

Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Zoltan Gera (first time) Ferencvaros Standard Liege Besiktas Fulham