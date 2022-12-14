Andy Carroll reveals stance on his future at Reading FC

Reading forward Andy Carroll is keen to extend his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, according to the former England international who spoke to Tim Dellor.

The 33-year-old first joined the Royals in November last year as he put pen to paper on a short-term contract to see him through until mid-January – but he decided to make the move to West Bromwich Albion following the end of his time in Berkshire despite the fact the club wanted to keep hold of him.

Released on the expiration of his contract at The Hawthorns in the summer, he found himself without a club again and although he had been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, nothing materialised from that.

Instead, he signed another short-term deal at the SCL Stadium and has been an important asset for Paul Ince’s side once again, scoring twice in 12 league games but putting in quite a few effective performances.

Although the experienced forward has impressed some supporters, others have been critical at times with the former England international failing to make a real impact against Coventry City at the weekend.

There’s good news for those that want him to stay put though, with the 33-year-old open to extending his stay in Berkshire beyond next month.

The Verdict:

This is good news for the Royals because it may be difficult for them to find a cheap replacement if he did move on – and he can be a valuable weapon at times with his aerial ability.

He may be ineffective at times – but he has shown his worth in other moments with his header right at the end against Hull City proving to be crucial for his side as they picked up all three points at the MKM Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether he’s happy to continue earning a reasonably modest wage – but you feel he would be considering the fact he understands the club’s financial situation.

He would have known about their restrictions before putting pen to paper on a deal, so they shouldn’t have many issues getting a deal over the line unless a bigger club comes in for him. At this point though, there doesn’t seem to be much interest.

That may be a shame for the player who has managed to stay fit, to his credit. But this division is probably his level now and he will need to accept that if he wants to extend his career beyond this term.