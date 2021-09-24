Andy Carroll opens up on Reading speculation following Newcastle United exit

Andy Carroll has touched on Reading’s interest in him during the summer transfer window.

Carroll remains on the lookout for a new club after leaving Newcastle United at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract.

The 32-year-old spent two years in his second spell at St. James’ Park, making 43 appearances across two seasons for the Magpies.

The striker was released at the end of last season, though, and is now waiting for another club to take a chance on him.

Championship side Reading were linked with the free agent in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, and were said to be in talks with the striker.

But a move failed to materialise for the 6-foot-4 forward, for reasons which remain unknown. Carroll, though, has spoken about the Royals’ interest in an interview with The Athletic, remaining open-minded on his future.

He said: “Not knowing where you’re going to end up is the toughest thing. I could end up at Reading, I could end up back at Newcastle, I could end up in Turkey or the United States or wherever, and it’s just that unknown.

“The league (a club is in) doesn’t really bother me as long as the club is right for me and them, that’s what’s important.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to say why a move for Carroll didn’t work out, but I can only imagine it was down to finances.

Carroll is likely to have been on high wages in the Premier League with the likes of West Ham and Newcastle, and it may take him time to adjust to falling down the leagues.

If he does well in the Championship then it could revitalise his career, and they obviously have the beauty of knowing that they can sign them anytime as he is a free agent.