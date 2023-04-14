Reading striker Andy Carroll has revealed that he didn't have a falling out with Steve Bruce during their time together at Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion but didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things, speaking to The Sun (on behalf of Sky Bet).

The 34-year-old wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet under Bruce during these spells together and the forward had previously hinted that he wasn't the biggest fan of his former manager.

Speaking earlier this season just after Bruce had been sacked by Albion, just days before the pair were due to reunite, Carroll said his current side would have been guaranteed to pick up three points against the Baggies if the 62-year-old had been in charge of the latter.

Their time together at West Brom

Carroll had signed for the Baggies when they were under the stewardship of Valerien Ismael, with Daryl Dike's injury setback forcing the Baggies back into the transfer market.

Suited to Ismael's direct style of play, the former England international was persuaded to leave Reading for Albion, but only played one game under Ismael before his sacking.

Bruce was appointed by CEO Ron Gourlay just days later and that wasn't exactly good news for Carroll, who had been released by the 62-year-old during the previous summer when the duo were at Newcastle.

What did Andy Carroll say about Steve Bruce?

The forward did make 14 appearances under Bruce and recorded three goals in the process - but the experienced manager released him in favour of bringing Brandon Thomas-Asante to The Hawthorns.

Speaking about his time at Albion, Carroll said: "I did enjoy my time at West Brom – it's a great club. I had Steve Bruce as manager for two years at Newcastle, and I didn’t get much game time.

"We didn’t have a falling out of sorts, but we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues.

"So when I joined West Brom and he became their manager three days later, it was like ‘really?' - but it is what it is.

"I still worked hard and tried at West Brom, but the situation was out of my hands after signing under a different manager – things like that happen in football."

He has been reasonably professional here so no one can really have any complaints about his comments.

It does seem as though Bruce wasn't a fan of Carroll because he wasn't offered a new deal at The Hawthorns despite being a reasonably decent asset there.

However, Thomas-Asante is likely to be a much better long-term addition and has already shown that he can make the step up to the Championship.

Signing him was probably one of Bruce's best decisions during his poor spell at the club - but they could have benefitted from keeping the current Reading forward as well because they don't have a huge number of options up top.

Karlan Grant can operate there but if he was willing to accept a low enough wage, it wouldn't have been a bad thing to keep the ex-England international on for another season.

What's done is done now though and Carroll will be hoping to remain one of the first names on the teamsheet for his current club after the sacking of Paul Ince, who clearly valued the forward during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.