Andy Carroll makes honest play-off claim ahead of West Brom’s meeting with Fulham

West Bromwich Albion forward Andy Carroll has insisted that his side have not given up hope of securing a place in the play-offs this season.

A run of seven games without a win resulted in the Baggies slipping down the Championship standings.

However, West Brom managed to seal all three points in their showdown with Hull City earlier this month and then backed up this display by producing a comeback against Huddersfield Town last week.

After Danny Ward netted a brace for the Terriers at The Hawthorns, Karlan Grant pulled a goal back for the hosts from the penalty spot.

Carroll then stepped up to the mark as he planted a header past goalkeeper Lee Nicholls to secure a draw for his side.

Currently seven points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship, the Baggies will be looking to close this particular gap by picking up positive results in their upcoming clash with Fulham and Bristol City.

Ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with the Cottagers, Carroll has offered an honest assessment on the current situation at West Brom.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Carroll said: “We have taken four points from the last two matches and we have another two games this week before the break.

“It is a massive week and we still haven’t taken our eye off where we need to be [the play-offs].”

The Verdict

Whereas West Brom have managed to show some character in their last two league fixtures, they will need to pick up victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the campaign in order to have a chance of sealing a top-six finish.

Set to face a Fulham side tomorrow who are on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League later this year, the Baggies will need to be at their best in order to secure a positive result at The Hawthorns.

Having produced an impressive cameo display against Huddersfield, Carroll could be in line to make his return to the club’s starting eleven tomorrow.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the Championship for West Brom, the forward could potentially help his side climb the league standings by maintaining his consistency in the coming weeks.