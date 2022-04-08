Andy Carroll makes admission over West Brom future

Andy Carroll has admitted he would be delighted if he was able to stay at West Brom beyond the end of the season.

Carroll signed for the Baggies on a short-term deal during the January transfer window, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Breaking silence on his future, the striker has said he would like to stay at the Baggies and hopes his fitness problems from the past are behind him.

“I have just got to wait to see what happens.” Carroll told BirminghamLive.

“I would be delighted if I could stay, but I’ve just got to wait and see.”

“I have had a lot of troubles over the years but touch wood, hopefully it’s all past. I’ve felt really good, I think I’ve missed one training session and one game this season.”

“I don’t know what it is. I’ve been working hard on the pitch, off the pitch. Keeping my head down in the gym and doing the right stuff. I’ve got a little programme going on and it’s helped.

Last summer, Carroll was a free agent having left Newcastle United for a second time, and signed on a short-term contract with Reading in November.

Reflecting on his time without a club, Carroll admitted it was tough, but says his time at Reading made him fall in love with football again.

“At the beginning of the season, it was really tough.” admitted Carroll.

“The first couple of months I didn’t have a club. I was with the family and it was all alright but I did get a bit bored and felt I needed to get back in somewhere.

“I got back in at Reading and fell in love with the game again. Something switched in my head and I fell in love with the game again.

“It’s just great to be around the lads and on the pitch with them. I don’t know what it is but something switched and I needed to be back playing as hard as ever. That’s all I can do.”

So far, Carroll has two goals in 11 appearances for West Brom.

The Verdict

After such a tough time with injuries, it’s great to see Andy Carroll on the pitch and playing football matches this season.

By his own admission, he fell out of love with the game in recent years, but playing in the Championship this season, he has got this love back.

Carroll must be settled at West Brom, too, admitting that he wants to stay beyond this summer.

West Brom have a lot of strikers on their books though, so it remains to be seen what happens in terms of Carroll’s future this summer.