Andy Carroll issues warning to Middlesbrough ahead of Reading FC clash

Reading striker Andy Carroll has warned this weekend’s opponents Middlesbrough that the Royals will be travelling up to the Riverside to win all three points, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Royals have taken a very cautious approach on the road at times this season, often sitting back and allowing the opposition to dominate the ball.

This has infuriated many of their supporters, who have seen the Berkshire outfit suffer recent losses away at Sunderland and Cardiff City after conceding in the latter stages of those games.

They have been excellent at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this season – but their away form has been anything but sparkling – winning just three league games on the road during 2022/23 with their last coming before the World Cup break against Hull City.

And it would be a major shock if they were to record their fourth on Saturday with Boro flying high in the table under Michael Carrick, who has done an excellent job on Teesside since his arrival with his team still competing for automatic promotion at this point.

The visitors, however, may be full of confidence following their 3-1 win against Blackpool at the weekend after taking a positive approach to that game and Carroll has hinted that his side won’t be content with a point against Carrick’s men.

He said: “I say it all the time – it’s a tough league. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the top team or the bottom team, it’s going to be a difficult game.

“We’ve just got to play like we did against Blackpool and give 100%, not fall into the trap of thinking we’ve won a game and can relax.

“We’re going into the next game to win and the one after that again. That’s what we need to have in this team.”

The Verdict:

The away side will need to perform extremely well if they want to have any chance of getting anything from the game considering the gulf in class between the two sides.

Cameron Archer, Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss are all likely to cause the Royals problems if fit – and you would certainly back Aaron Ramsey to make an impact too as he looks to impress during his loan spell away from Aston Villa.

You have to wonder whether it would be worth recalling Isaiah Jones too – because he could cause the Berkshire outfit’s left-hand side real problems.

Winning the midfield battle may be key and that’s why the likes of Mamadou Loum and Tyrese Fornah may come into the starting lineup as figures who could help to disrupt Boro’s momentum.

Paul Ince’s side can’t be underestimated either – because Yakou Meite was excellent against the Seasiders on Saturday, Tom Ince is continuing to shine, Femi Azeez could cause a few issues on the wing and the big presence of Carroll also has to be considered.

They are also set to have captain Andy Yiadom available again after he served his two-match suspension.