Andy Carroll issues stance on Reading FC future beyond January contract expiry

Andy Carroll has issued his desire to stay at Reading until at least the end of the 2022-23 Championship season, having initially penned a four-month contract with the Royals.

The former England international striker, who amassed nine caps for his country earlier in his career, re-joined the Berkshire outfit in September after going the whole of the summer transfer window without being picked up by a club.

Reading of course signed Carroll in November of last year, having been without a club since his summer of 2021 release from Newcastle United.

After proving his fitness by playing eight times, Carroll ended up moving on to divisional rivals West Brom, where he ended the season with three goals in 15 outings.

Carroll though is now back with Reading, where he has scored once in four matches and is signed up with Paul Ince’s side until the January transfer window once again.

Unlike what happened last season though where he agreed terms elsewhere in the second tier, Carroll has revealed that he can envisage himself remaining at the Select Car Leasing Stadium a lot longer than his initial stint.

“I would love to,” Carroll told Berkshire Live when quizzed on if he wants to stay beyond January.

“I think that’s what I would want to do. I enjoyed it the first time [at Reading] and I’m enjoying it the second time.

“Hopefully, it’s a lot longer than what’s in the contract at the minute. I’m enjoying coming into training every day and getting fitter and fitter.”

The Verdict

It appears that Carroll wants to right the wrongs of what happened earlier this year when he turned down Reading’s contract offer to move on to West Brom.

Whilst he got a decent amount of game-time at Albion, they ended up casting him aside at the end of the season, leaving him on the scrap-heap once more until Reading took him away from it.

This time around, Reading are in a much better position near the top end of the table and there’s also more competition up-front with Shane Long around and Yakou Meite back fit, so Carroll will be striving to be at 100 per cent every single week.

Even if he doesn’t start every week, Carroll can provide a presence off the bench that not many Championship strikers can, which will be a big help to Ince in tough matches where they are struggling to unlock defences.