Reading FC manager Paul Ince has been branded "brilliant" by striker Andy Carroll, who is impressed by the job he's doing in difficult circumstances right now.

It's been confirmed this week that Reading have had six points deducted "following the club’s failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits".

That's plummeted Reading to 20th in the table and a point outside the relegation zone heading into the Easter schedule.

How is Paul Ince viewed in the Reading FC dressing room?

Ince has been juggling Reading's off-field situation and managed to oversee 13 wins and seven draws in 39 games so far.

Without the six-point deduction, Reading would have 46 points and be sitting 18th, comfortably clear of the relegation fight with seven games remaining.

"Paul Ince is absolutely brilliant," Andy Carroll revealed to Sky Bet.

"If you look at the situation of the club at the minute and what we can spend, I think he’s done a brilliant job.

"He’s great at man management and on the training pitch every day, he demands the highest standards."

Reading's Easter schedule

The Royals' first fixtures since that point deduction come this Easter weekend.

Ince's side host Birmingham City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon, before travelling to Deepdale to take on Preston North End on Monday.

Can Reading FC stay up?

It's still in Reading's hands when it comes to staying up this season, although a tense April awaits them.

Huddersfield Town are the side in the bottom three that have picked up form in the last month or so. Neil Warnock's side have picked up seven points from games with Norwich City, Millwall and Middlesbrough, upsetting the balance of the Championship table. They host Reading on the final day of the season and that game is already being talked about as a huge clash in the relegation fight.

Thankfully for Reading there are other clubs involved in this fight.

Cardiff are outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone, whilst QPR and Rotherham United are only slightly better off than the Royals at this stage, with both massively struggling for form at the moment as well.

It'll be tight and Reading's points deduction is a spanner in the works for them. However, if Ince can inspire some of the squad's earlier season form back out of them, they should survive.