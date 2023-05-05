Reading striker Andy Carroll has promised fans that he will work hard to "get this fantastic club back up and beyond" after relegation was confirmed last night.

Huddersfield Town's 1-0 at home against promoted Sheffield United last night confirmed that the Royals would finish alongside Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, which means they'll be playing League One football next season.

The Terriers needed just a point to avoid a nervy final-day clash against Reading at the John Smith's Stadium - with the loser likely relegated - and Neil Warnock's side got all three against the Blades in their midweek tie.

Andy Carroll's message to Reading fans

Carroll took to Instagram to send a message to Royals fans after their fate was confirmed last night - apologising to supporters and promising them that he would do all he can to take them back to the Championship.

He said: "The people the place I love you all. I’m so so sorry we weren’t enough this season. I know I’ll be working my f'****** a*** off this summer to get this fantastic club back up and beyond. Thank you for making this club my home."

When does Andy Carroll's Reading contract run out?

The 34-year-old also seemingly put to bed any potential concerns that he might not be at the Select Car Leasing Stadium next season.

The experienced striker signed a new 18-month deal back in January, which keeps him under contract with the Royals until the summer of 2024.

Does Andy Carroll have a future at Reading?

Carroll is likely to be an important player for the Berkshire club next term.

He's coming off the back of his best goalscoring season since 2015/16 and could be a dangerous weapon down in League One.

With Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, and Shane Long among the raft of players out of contract this summer, Reading could have a new look forward line next season but we can expect Carroll to be part of that.

The 34-year-old is clearly passionate about the club and his message to supporters illustrates that he's determined to work hard to try and get them back to the Championship.

Given the career he's had and the fact he's in the twilight of it, he deserves a lot of credit for that.