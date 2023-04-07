Reading striker Andy Carroll has named Nesta Guinness-Walker and Amadou Mbengue as the two players who have the worst fashion sense at the club.

Following a brief stint with West Bromwich Albion last year, Carroll re-joined the Royals in September.

Having provided three direct goal contributions for Reading in his previous spell, it was always going to be intriguing to see how the striker would fare under the guidance of Paul Ince this season.

Carroll has gone on to produce some effective displays for the Royals and recently reached double-figures in terms of goal contributions in the club's clash with Bristol City.

The 34-year-old provided an assist for Lucas Joao's second-half equaliser at Ashton Gate as Reading secured a draw on their travels.

Having been dragged into a relegation battle following the EFL's decision to hand them a six-point deduction for breaching the terms of a business plan, Reading will be hoping that Carroll will be able to help them retain their Championship status.

Carroll's brutal verdict on Reading pair

Making reference to his teammates, Carroll has admitted that Guinness-Walker and Mbengue have the worst fashion sense at Reading and sometimes turn up to training wearing the same clothes.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Carroll said: "Nesta Guinness-Walker and Amadou Mbengue have the worst fashion sense in the dressing room - they sometimes come in matching and wearing the same stuff.

"I tell them this to their face - the other day, Amadou walked in with a pair of jelly shoes - like the ones we all wore in PE as a kid!"

Can Reading stay up?

Reading's supporters will be desperate to see their club avoid relegation following the recent blow of the club's points deduction.

The Royals will need Carroll, Guinness-Walker and Mbengue to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the term in order to achieve survival.

Whereas Carroll will be tasked with providing an attacking outlet in the club's upcoming league fixtures, Guinness-Walker and Mbengue will need to be firing on all cylinders in their defensive roles.

Set to take on fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town in their last two games of the season, Reading will be aiming to amass a reasonable tally of points before these clashes.