Andy Cannon’s first words after joining Hull City from Portsmouth

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon has said coming to Yorkshire was a “no brainer” for him, in his first words since joining the club from League One side Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Fratton Park was due to expire this summer and despite initially wanting to stay on the south coast, Cannon took the decision to move up a division with the Tigers and has signed a two-year deal at the KCOM Stadium.

After signing from Rochdale in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee, the midfielder appeared semi-regularly for Pompey but impressed Hull boss Grant McCann and has now earned a move to the second tier.

In his first interview with the club’s media team, the 25-year-old listed his reasons for signing for the Tigers and said: “It’s Championship football.

“I saw how the team played last year when I played against them. They won the league and they were a great team. To get asked to come here was a no brainer for me.

“Going up to the Championship, the next level, when you’re a player and you’ve got ambition, that’s the next step to go.

“I’ve done League One now for the last seven years and I feel like I’m ready for the next level. I’m thankful I’ve been given the opportunity and it’s down to me to go and do it.”

In preparation for a potential move in the summer, the former Portsmouth midfielder has spent extra time training since the beginning of May, something the 25-year-old would have been doing anyway had the League One side made the playoffs.

On this extra training and what he can offer to his new side, Cannon continued: “I’ve been doing a lot of work over the last couple of weeks as I know it’s going to be tough physically – quick, strong.

“I’ve been working physically to get a little bit stronger and a little bit quicker, which every year I try to do, but this year especially I’ve been taking extra time out to try and do that.

“My aims are to try to get into the team and help the team be successful – be there to support the boys, contribute and help them with what I can bring to the team.

“I like to get on the ball, drive forward with the ball. I’m one for the team – 100%, I’m going to work hard and get stuck into challenges.”

The Verdict:

After signing former Luton Town player George Moncur last Monday, McCann is really starting to beef up his midfield ahead of the next campaign.

Many Pompey fans are surprised Cannon has been able to bag himself a move to the Championship and because of that, the 25-year-old has a lot of doubters to prove wrong. However, he will only be able to do it if he gets regular game time.

With Moncur and George Honeyman possibly ahead of Cannon in the pecking order, the former Portsmouth man may find himself on the bench to begin with – but it will then be up to him to force his way into the starting lineup.

Keep an eye out for the possible loan arrival of Regan Slater as well, because that could have an impact on how much game time the 25-year-old gets next season. Sheffield United’s Slater spent the whole of last season on loan with the Tigers and could be heavily involved for McCann’s side again in 2021/22.