Andy Cannon previews Portsmouth’s clash against Fleetwood

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon has said the squad are looking to “put things right” as they gear up to take on Fleetwood Town this evening at Fratton Park.

Pompey suffered defeat last time out, as Kenny Jackett’s side went down 2-0 to Peterborough in what was another disappointing away performance.

It was Portsmouth’s third consecutive league defeat on the road, and the side once again failed to score.

It meant Pompey dropped down the table to 6th place, but the side have a chance to put things right at home this evening as a win could move them level on points with Rotherham United, who currently occupy 2nd.

Cannon, who spoke to the club website, insisted that the squad want to bounce back.

“We’re pleased with the chance to get straight back out on the pitch after the result at the weekend and look to put things right,” he said.

“Like all of us here, I want be a Championship player at the end of the season and we’re hungry to achieve success.”

It will not be an easy test, however, as Fleetwood are one of the form sides in the division. The Cod Army are unbeaten in eleven games, winning six of their last eight.

“I was injured for that game up there, but did play in the FA Cup tie and know they’ve got some good players,” Cannon added.

“They are where they are in the table for a reason and so we’ll have to work hard in order to come out on top.”

Including tonight’s clash, Pompey have three home games in the next seven days. They also come up against Accrington and Doncaster.

Cannon added that Pompey’s record at Fratton Park so far this campaign gives everyone confidence going into those fixtures.

“We’ve got three big home games coming up and we’ve got to be looking to win every one of them,” he said.

“Our record at Fratton Park has been really positive and we want to make sure that continues, while also sorting out the away results.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth tasted defeat last time they came up against Fleetwood, and the whole team will want to prove a point this evening, including Cannon himself.

The midfielder is likely to come back into the starting XI in the number 10 role, and provide some much needed creativity in the centre of the park.

Both sides are also on 59 points, which makes it all to play for.