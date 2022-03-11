Andy Cannon and Mallik Wilks update emerges ahead of Hull City’s clash with Birmingham

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has revealed that Andy Cannon has suffered an injury setback in training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City.

The Tigers have yet to discover the full extent of Cannon’s issue after he injured his ankle during a session earlier this week.

The midfielder has not been included in Hull’s match-day squad since their meeting with Blackpool in January after sustaining ligament damage during a separate training ground incident.

Arveladze has also admitted that he believes that Mallik Wilks is not yet fit enough to play a full game at senior level.

Wilks was introduced as a substitute during the Tigers’ 3-0 victory over Peterborough United last month and scored twice for the club’s Under-23 side in their clash with Colchester United earlier this week.

Hull will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to West Bromwich Albion when they head to St Andrew’s tomorrow to face Birmingham.

The Tigers will move above the Blues in the league standings if they seal all three points on their travels.

Ahead of this fixture, Arveladze has shared an update on Cannon and Wilks.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the former of the two aforementioned players, Arveladze said: “Cannon today (Thursday) got injured during a session.

“He blocked the ball and twisted his ankle.

“We don’t know how serious it is but just two minutes before the whistle, he got a little bit of a knock.

“I hope everything is OK with him.”

Making reference to whether Wilks is ready to play a full game for Hull’s senior side, Arveladze added: “Not 90 minutes but injured players are coming back to being more involved and give us good options on the offensive side.”

The Verdict

This is an extremely frustrating update for Cannon as he would have been hoping to add to the 11 appearances that he has made this season for Hull in the coming weeks.

The midfielder will be hoping that this particular injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious after recently missing a considerable chunk of action due to a separate ankle issue.

As for Wilks, he will be hoping to replicate his recent goal-scoring exploits at Under-23 level for Hull’s senior side this weekend.

Having provided four direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Wilks will be keen to add to this tally in tomorrow’s fixture and thus it will be intriguing to see whether he is given the chance to prove his worth at St Andrew’s.