Andy Campbell speaks out as Blackpool v Middlesbrough hangs in the balance

Many EFL matches are being lost to positive COVID-19 tests recently and one that could potentially end up being a late call off is Middlesbrough’s trip to Blackpool this evening.

The Seasiders host Chris Wilder’s side at Bloomfield Road but they are said to be thin on the ground in terms of a playing squad required to take part in the match.

Blackpool had players missing for both COVID-related reasons and injuries when they lost to Huddersfield on Boxing Day, and since then they’ve not only recorded another positive test but exciting youngster Sonny Carey has suffered a foot injury.

Head coach Neil Critchley has hinted that any more positive tests before the match could see a postponement, which has obviously made Boro fans nervous especially if it’s at risk of being called off before fans set off to Lancashire.

And it’s sparked a strong reaction from former Middlesbrough player Andy Campbell, who played 56 times in the league for his hometown club, and has sent Blackpool a message on social media issuing his thoughts on the situation.

Come on!!!!!! Injuries aren’t a reason to call it off??? Bring in a young player and give him a chance!!! https://t.co/ioaW677GUM — Andy Campbell (@andycampbell32) December 29, 2021

The Verdict

As it stands, five of the 12 scheduled matches for this midweek set of fixtures have already been called off and if you believe Critchley then it might end up being six.

It would be so frustrating for Boro for it to be postponed, especially when they’re on such a good run of form, but some clubs do appear to be taking advantage of the new rules for both COVID cases and injuries.

Boro have injuries themselves but they’re getting on with it and currently find themselves in the play-off places and not wanting to lose the momentum they’ve built.

There’s hope that the Seasiders will come through this latest round of testing unscathed but it’s going to be a nervy wait to see what ends up happening.