Andros Townsend issues Tottenham and Daniel Levy claim amid transfer chase for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence

Andros Townsend believes the Djed Spence transfer deal is Daniel Levy’s chance to prove Tottenham have changed their ways in the market.

The former Spurs winger believes that this is the key transfer of the summer for Spurs going into the new season.

While Daniel Levy has already backed Antonio Conte in the market with three new additions to the Italian’s squad, Townsend believes getting this deal over the line shows a greater willingness to get behind the boss than with previous managers.

In the past, Levy has waited until the closing stages of the window to get deals through the door in order to gain a stronger bargaining position.

But this has cost managers training time with their new signings, which has been the ire of coaches in the past.

The 30-year old has claimed that this is a great chance for Levy to show he has changed and is now willing to go against his usual practices in order to back Conte.

“Djed Spence is the key one,” said Townsend, via Talksport.

“In the past, this would be the transfer fee that Daniel Levy would drag out until deadline day.

“I think it’s been reported that Spurs are way off Middlesbrough’s valuation, so this is the one if he really wants to back Conte.

“If he really has changed and gets this done within the next few weeks, then give Conte his man for the whole of pre-season.”

It has been reported that Spurs are still some way short of Middlesbrough’s evaluation for Spence.

The full-back is coming off the back of an exciting season while on loan with Nottingham Forest.

But with only 12 months left on his existing deal at the Riverside, Boro are hoping to cash-in on the in-demand defender.

The Verdict

Despite Spurs having already added three players this summer, Townsend still makes a lot of sense in what he means by backing Conte.

The Italian is very particular and precise so will want new players to be signed in time for them to play a role in pre-season training.

But Boro are also right to demand a high fee for Spence and to not back down on that stance.

That money could prove to be hugely important to their season as they are likely to invest it back into improving Chris Wilder’s side.