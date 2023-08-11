Despite expectations at Watford being rather low heading into the new season, what cannot be argued is that the club got their Championship campaign off to an impressive start last weekend.

Facing Queens Park Rangers at Vicarage Road in a fixture that should have taken place at Loftus Road, the Hornets made sure to make home advantage count, running out 4-0 winners over a poor R's side.

It took Watford just over thirty seconds to get on the scoresheet after some nice link up play saw Tom Dele-Bashiru through one on one with Asmir Begovic and calmly slot home, and Watford were ruthless there on in.

With their opponents giving them far too much time on the ball, the Hornets went on to add goals two, three, and four before half time through Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo.

Plymouth Argyle will provide a much sterner test for Valerien Ismael's side this weekend, though, that's for sure.

Steven Schumacher's side come into the match having won in their league opener, too, with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield at Home Park.

With that being said, it should be a fascinating encounter at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Below, ahead of the match, we've predicted the Watford XI that could be selected by Valerien Ismael.

GK: Daniel Bachmann

In goal for the Hornets, it's an easy one, with Daniel Bachmann set to be in between the sticks and looking for a second Championship clean sheet.

Having been handed the club captaincy at the start of the season, the Austrian has added responsibilities this campaign.

RB: Ryan Andrews

With Jeremy Ngakia going off with a knock during the EFL Cup clash in midweek, it could be that Ryan Andrews comes in from the start for the Plymouth clash.

If Ngakia is fit he will play, though, after an impressive league opening performance against QPR last weekend.

RCB: Ryan Porteous

Should be a mainstay at the back for the Hornets this season if fit given his quality and lack of depth the club have in the position.

LCB: Wesley Hoedt

What can be said for Ryan Porteous can be said of Wesley Hoedt, too.

Hoedt's left-foot is an added bonus, meaning he slots in nicely in the left centre-back position.

LB: James Morris

James Morris starts once again for us this weekend after another good showing against QPR.

This means that summer signing Jamal Lewis has to wait once again to be involved, if he is even ready to be, which is unclear.

DM: Francisco Sierralta

Eyebrows were raised in pre-season when centre-back Sierralta began being deployed in a number six role. However, he was excellent there against QPR.

There's no reason to change things here whatsoever.

CM: Tom Dele-Bashiru

Tom Dele-Bashiru has often threatened to break into the Watford team in recent seasons only to be struck by injury.

He scored and performed well last weekend, now the hope will surely be that he can get a run of games under his belt.

CM: Imran Louza

The Moroccan midfielder had an injury hit campaign in 2022/23 but really showed his class last weekend against QPR.

Could well be the club's star player this season in the absence of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

RW: Ken Sema

On the right wing, it seems likely Ken Sema will get the nod again being one of the club's better players.

Arguably, he would be better deployed on the left-hand-side, though.

LW: Matheus Martins

Back at the club on loan again this season, Matheus Martins produced a good performance last weekend and certainly did enough to keep his place in the XI.

ST: Vakoun Bayo

Got the nod over the returning to fitness Rhys Healey last weekend and scored. Also got on the scoresheet in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Bayo will be hoping to make it three from three on Saturday afternoon.

Watford v Plymouth Argyle match details

Watford v Plymouth Argyle is set to take place at Vicarage Road on Saturday 12th August.

Kick-off in the Championship clash is set for 3PM.