Andrew Shinnie makes Charlton Athletic claim as departure confirmed

Andrew Shinnie has confirmed that he will be leaving Charlton Athletic when his deal runs out this summer, and he admitted Nigel Adkins’ arrival didn’t work out for him.

The 31-year-old featured in 29 games for the Addicks in the season that has just finished, with the vast majority of those coming under Lee Bowyer. However, he departed for Birmingham in March, with Adkins coming to the Valley, which changed things for Shinnie.

The midfielder started the new boss’ first game against Wimbledon, but he managed just 48 minutes across the next nine fixtures, and sometimes failed to make the matchday squad.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see he won’t be offered a new deal, with Shinnie announcing his exit on Instagram today, where he sent a message to the fans and explained his situation.

“My time at Charlton has come to an end. It’s been a privilege to play for such a great club and an opportunity I’ve thoroughly enjoyed. I’m happy with my contribution this season and felt I had more to offer, however changes in management didn’t go in my favour. But that’s football and I wish the club all the best going forward.

“It’s been a pleasure sharing the pitch with such a great group of lads and to the fans, thank you for all your support throughout the season. Looking forward to my next challenge.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Shinnie’s assessment here, as he was a regular in the XI before Bowyer left and things changed significantly for him following Adkins’ arrival.

As he says, these things happen in football and there certainly doesn’t seem to be any issue from Shinnie’s perspective.

He’s experienced enough to know how it works, and his only focus will be on finding a new club for next season, with plenty of clubs sure to be monitoring the ex-Hibs man.

