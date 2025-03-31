Leeds United are eyeing up a potential move for Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele this summer.

The Irish international is currently on loan at RC Strasbourg but will be returning to the County Ground in the summer, where it appears uncertain as to where his future lies.

According to GiveMeSport, the Whites would entertain taking him on a permanent deal and did show interest in the winter window, as reported by The Telegraph.

Any deal for Andrew Omobamidele is likely to cost under £10 million - a significant reduction from the £20 million Nottingham Forest paid to sign him from Norwich City in 2023. If Nuno Espírito Santo's side are willing to cut his price so drastically, it suggests they are eager to offload him and Daniel Farke's side may just take advantage of this.

With this in mind, Football League World has examined his wages at Forest ahead of a potential summer move to Elland Road.

Note: It must be stressed that this is an estimate provided by Capology's wage calculation system.

Andrew Omobamidele wages at Nottingham Forest

Andrew Omobamidele emerged onto the scene at Norwich City in 2021 and his initial estimated wage at Carrow Road was £12,115 a week. This saw him take home £630,000 annually, which was on the lower end of the spectrum of players that season at the Canaries.

After that season, he spent one more year at Norwich before making his move to the East Midlands in 2023 for £20 million.

Omobamidele's wage at Forest is understood to be around £35,000 per week, equating to an annual salary of £1,820,000. Strasbourg will likely cover a portion of this while he is at the club. However, according to Capology, his wage has reportedly increased by a further £170 per week at the French club.

Within the Forest squad, his salary places him in the mid-range. Players earning a similar amount include Matz Sels, Alex Moreno, and Harry Toffolo, who are all on comparable wages to their Irish teammate.

Meanwhile, the club’s highest earners at the City Ground include Nikola Milenkovic and Chris Wood, both of whom take home more than £90,000 per week.

Andrew Omobamidele estimated Nottingham Forest wage compared to Leeds United squad

Looking at where Omobamidele would fit into Leeds’ wage structure, he would sit in the mid-range if he maintained his current salary.

The Whites’ average weekly wage is £31,109, meaning the Irish international would earn slightly above this figure. Players on similar wages include Wilfried Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle, and Joe Rodon, all of whom earn between £30,000 and £40,000 per week. Notably, these players are regularly involved in Daniel Farke’s starting XI, suggesting that if Omobamidele were to secure a similar role, his wage would be in line with expectations.

Leeds players who earn a similar wage to Andrew Omobamidele Players Weekly Wage Joe Rodon £40,000 Ethan Ampadu £40,000 Maximilian Wöber £35,000 Andrew Omobamidele £35,000 Jayden Bogle £30,000 Wilfried Gnonto £30,000

At the top end of Leeds’ payroll are Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, and Manor Solomon, all earning over £60,000 per week. However, this trio may not remain at the club beyond the summer, with Bamford and Firpo linked with moves away and Solomon set to return to Tottenham Hotspur after his loan spell.

Overall, Omobamidele would likely integrate well into the Leeds squad, and his wage would not represent a financial burden for a well-backed club like Leeds.