Andrew Omobamidele speaks out on future at Norwich City

Andrew Omobamidele has been one of the breakout stars of the EFL season, despite coming down from the Premier League as a high-profile commodity at Norwich City.

The 20-year-old made five Premier League appearances in a pretty harrowing campaign for the Canaries, and the pressure was on at the start of this term for Dean Smith and the squad to live up to the standards that were set in 2018/19 and 2020/21 by the club in the Championship.

Grant Hanley has been an excellent leader alongside the Republic of Ireland international and his expertise would have aided Omobamidele’s transition into regular second tier action.

The affinity with the club that the young defender feels was clear to see when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I need a full season.

“The new contract (signed early on this summer) was a big boost for me.

“I’m in a privileged position.

“I signed it while I was injured and I have massive appreciation towards Norwich for seeing that potential in me while I was still injured.

“I feel I need to repay that.”

The 46-game season will be a good examination of Omobamidele’s credentials, bumps in the road have not appeared in Norwich’s last two seasons at the level, but the hectic schedule due to the World Cup could buck that trend.

Regardless of his age, Omobamidele has been one of the best centre backs in the division so far, and with Tim Krul backing them up between the sticks, the Canaries’ rearguard could play a huge role in their promotion push this season.

Omobamidele is very easy-on-the-eye in the way he is able to build attacks from the back, and that in the future could put Norwich in a very strong financial position, having tied the Irishman down to a deal until the summer of 2026 in June.

The 20-year-old is going to be judged on whether he is part of a squad that achieves automatic promotion this term, but interest may arise at the end of the season if Omobamidele does not become a Premier League player again in Norfolk.