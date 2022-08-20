Andrew Omobamidele sends five-word message to Norwich City supporters after win over Millwall

Norwich City picked up their first clean sheet of the season, at the sixth time of asking, in their 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday evening.

A Josh Sargent brace was the difference between the two sides as the Canaries made it back-to-back wins at Carrow Road.

There are a lot of survivors in the side that won the Championship title in 2020/21 still at the club, with a handful of players adding to the group from the fringes.

Andrew Omobamidele made nine appearances that season and just five in the Premier League last term, but the 20-year-old is first choice this time around and is making good progress in his step up to senior football.

Omobamidele took to Instagram to express his emotions after getting the better of the Lions.

He wrote: “Good fight tonight, clean sheet.”

There is no feeling quite like a clean sheet for goalkeepers and centre backs, and the first few weeks of the season have been very challenging at times for Omobamidele.

Coming out the other side, and retaining Dean Smith’s faith in the process, is a huge achievement for the 20-year-old, currently being preferred to an experienced defender like Ben Gibson for the Canaries.

The Verdict

Norwich’s defence has been a concern for a long while, and Smith deserves a lot of credit for putting his neck on the line and handing Omobamidele the opportunity to establish himself at the heart of it.

There will be tougher tests to come and the Canaries have had quite a kind start to the season in terms of the difficulty of their fixtures, but things should get easier as the understanding grows between the five-time Republic of Ireland international and Grant Hanley.

Smith’s record at improving defenders has been impressive in the last few years, transforming Ezri Konsa’s career after signing him for Brentford from Charlton Athletic and turning Tyrone Mings into an England international in the not too distant past.