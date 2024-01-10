Highlights Norwich City could solve their defensive issues by bringing back Andrew Omobamidele, who hasn't played for Nottingham Forest since his move.

Currently playing their second consecutive season in the Championship, Norwich City are still not quite where they want to be, and that can be put down to a number of reasons at the club that could be solved in the near future.

The Canaries are currently 13th in the Championship, but seeing as they are only five points behind sixth-placed Sunderland, they still have a decent chance of reaching the play-offs if they fix some of the issues going on at the club.

With the January transfer window now open, it spells an opportunity for the Carrow Road outfit to fix any gaping holes in the squad that desperately need addressing.

Andrew Omobamidele is struggling for game time at Nottingham Forest

Omobamidele was one of the players that departed the club in the summer for a move to the Premier League, which at the time was completely understandable, given his young age and high potential.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Despite signing for Nottingham Forest for a whopping £11 million, the 21-year-old is yet to feature for the Reds, only making the bench during the club's 2-2 draw with Blackpool in the FA Cup last weekend.

Nottingham Forest have been known for spending big in the last couple of transfer windows, and the vast number of centre-backs now in their squad has limited the Irishman's game-time, so a loan move away from the club may be on the horizon.

According to reports on Twitter from journalist Tom Collomosse, Omobamidele could be set to depart the club before the end of the window. Whether that's a loan move or a permanent move, it'll likely peak the interest of Norwich, given the current state of their defensive setup.

Omobamidele could fix Norwich City's defensive issues

It's been an unlucky season so far for Norwich, who have struggled to find any sort of rhythm due to the ongoing injury situation at the club. Especially at centre-back, the Canaries have been playing Kenny McClean as a makeshift defender to fill the void left by the absentees.

Due to injuries, club captain Grant Hanley has only managed two appearances this season, Ben Gibson has played 16 games, but missed a big portion of November and December's fixtures, leaving just Shane Duffy and Danny Batth as the only options at the back for David Wagner's side.

With the recent news regarding Omobamidele potentially departing the City Ground Stadium, it seems a no-brainer for Norwich to try to bring him back in for the remainder of the season at least.

Whilst he is likely to bring in a lot of interest, there's a guarantee that he can slot straight back into the Norwich XI, and given how well he played for the club last season, he may opt for Carrow Road if the Canaries come in for him.

The 21-year-old featured 34 times for Norwich last season and there wouldn't be much risk in bringing him back to try to regain his form. Given the amount of injuries at the club, he could provide some much-needed, quality, reinforcement at the back.