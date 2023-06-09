Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele took to social media to react after the club confirmed the signing of Shane Duffy from Fulham.

The centre-back becomes the Canaries' third signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey, signing a three-year deal at Carrow Road.

Who is Shane Duffy?

Duffy spent last season with Premier League side Fulham, initially signing on loan from Brighton in August before making the move permanent in February.

However, Duffy found his game time limited at Craven Cottage, and he made just seven appearances in all competitions for Marco Silva's side, with all of his minutes in the league coming as a substitute.

The 31-year-old, who has previously had spells with the likes of Everton, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic, has won promotion from the Championship with the Seagulls in 2017 and head coach David Wagner says he is delighted to bring a player with Duffy's experience to the club.

How did Andrew Omobamidele react?

Omobamidele seemed pleased with the addition of Duffy, posting two emojis and a picture of the pair representing the Republic of Ireland on his Instagram story.

However, it is uncertain whether Omobamidele will ever play with his international team-mate for the Canaries, with sporting director Stuart Webber admitting there is a "big possibility" the 20-year-old, who the club are said to value at £20 million, will leave this summer amid reported interest from Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Nice.

Omobamidele to leave Norwich?

"We turned down an offer in January, which was bigger than we had for Ben Godfrey (who joined Everton for £20m in 2020). That’s what we think of Andrew and the level of club that is talking to us about him," Webber told The Athletic last month.

"So I think there is a big possibility he could go in this window, if I’m honest. Do we want him to? No. But it will get to a point where if it helps us do other stuff at the club, and also if it’s right for the player.

"The one in January actually wasn’t right for us and probably wasn’t quite right for him as well at that time when I spoke to him and about him. It was a foreign club.

"If we start here on September 1 with Andrew, I’d be very surprised and very happy."

Is Shane Duffy a good signing for Norwich City?

Duffy is a solid addition for the Canaries.

His vast experience will be invaluable to a defence which looked vulnerable at times this season, while he will bring leadership qualities to the dressing room and help to instill a winning mentality at the club after previously winning promotion from the division.

However, with Omobamidele's departure looking increasingly likely, it will leave Duffy, Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley as the only centre-backs at the club and the trio are all aged 30 or over, while Duffy's lack of game time in recent years raises concerns.

Wagner must add some younger options at the back over the coming months, but Duffy can certainly be an asset to the Canaries on and off the pitch.