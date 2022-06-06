Andrew Omobamidele lays out his Norwich City ambition after signing a new contract

Norwich City have announced that youngster Andrew Omobamidele has signed a new long term contract with the club.

The new contract will see him stay at Carrow Road until 2026.

After coming through the club’s academy, he has proved to be a bright spark with plenty of promise.

The 19-year-old made just five Premier League appearances due to missing the second half of the season through injury but he also scored a goal in those appearances.

However after signing his new deal, the defender is now hoping that he can push on this season and solidify his spot in the side as told the club’s Official Media:”It’s a great moment for me. It’s another stepping stone in my development and I just can’t wait to keep going at this club.

“One of my biggest aims is to just keep developing and trying to cement my spot in the starting 11 week in, week out.

“I want to be a first team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the team sheet over the next 12 months. That’s what I’m really going to put my focus to.”

The Verdict:

The 19-year-old seems to have a brilliant attitude in terms to his playing career with the hopes of succeeding as much as he can.

Norwich fans will be happy with the news that he has committed his long term future to the club as he is a highly rated youngster with a lot of promise.

With the club in the Championship next season, the defender will be hoping he can nail down a spot in the starting 11 and play his part in getting the side back up to the top flight.

If he and his team are successful in their aims, it could set him up for a great future at the top level.