With West Bromwich Albion well and truly in the play-off mix, Baggies supporters will hope the club can make a few signings this month to help keep them in contention.

It's well-documented that the Baggies face off-field difficulties and can't splash the cash on new signings like many of their top six rivals will. This means that if the club are to make any signings this month, they have to be shrewd additions that'll add value to the team's matchday squad.

Due to their finances, the club made just four summer signings despite losing several experienced players. This means that The Hawthorns faithful should expect similar this month with the club not being able to recruit in numbers.

Player Club signed from Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Ruben Shakpoke (U21's) Aston Villa Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Despite their financial constraints, Carlos Corberán will be hoping he can still bring some players to the club this month. Here is West Brom's dream XI after the transfer window closes...

GK - Alex Palmer

26-year-old goalkeeper Palmer has cemented himself as the Baggies' first-choice goalkeeper and is popular amongst The Hawthorns faithful. He had to bide his time at the club but has grabbed his chance with both hands in recent times.

He's started all 26 Championship games this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in total, the highest in the league.

RB - Darnell Furlong

Furlong has been a mainstay in the West Brom team at right-back and is clearly a player that Corberan trusts.

Money is tight at the moment and it would be a surprise if they spend to bring in a replacement at right-back.

CB - Cedric Kipre

Kipre has been in fantastic form for the Baggies since returning from his loan spell at Cardiff City last season and has cemented his position as one of the first names on the West Brom team sheet.

He's started 25 out of 26 league games for the Baggies this campaign and has shown why the club signed him from Wigan in 2020.

CB - Andrew Omobamidele

Former Norwich man Andrew Omobamidele moved to Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the summer but is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Forest are open to loaning out the 21-year-old Irish international, according to journalist Tom Collomosse on X, and he could be the perfect signing for West Brom, with the centre-back having plenty of experience at this level.

LB - Conor Townsend

Left-back Townsend has started 16 of the club's 26 league games this season and wore the captain's armband in Albion's most recent league game.

The 30-year-old is experienced at this level and is approaching 200 appearances for the Baggies after joining in 2018.

CDM - Okay Yokuslu

The Turkish midfielder has started 23 league games for the Baggies this season and is a physical presence in the middle of the park.

The 29-year-old, who has 39 caps for Turkey, has been one of the Baggies' better players this season and deserves his spot in the starting XI.

CDM - Alex Mowatt

Scottish international Mowatt is a quality player at Championship level and is a regular starter for the Baggies.

The former Barnsley man has registered one goal and two assists in 24 Championship appearances this season.

CAM - John Swift

Attacking midfielder Swift has struggled with injuries this season but can be one of the most creative players in the league on his day.

The ex-Reading man is also good in front of goal and has scored six times in 18 Championship appearances this season.

RW - Tom Fellows

Youngster Tom Fellows has been attracting the interest of Premier League club Everton this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has made 14 Championship appearances this season, but just one start, coming in the club's last Championship game. Fellows impressed that day, and he deserves further starting opportunities in the league.

LW - Grady Diangana

With Jed Wallace out injured, Diangana could move to the left with Fellows playing on the right like West Brom lined up in their last league fixture.

The 25-year-old Congo international has registered five goals and four assists in 21 Championship games this season.

There is talk about adding options out wide but you have to think that Fellows and Diangana remain their best wingers.

ST - Daryl Dike

American international Dike is finally back to full fitness after suffering a torrid time with injuries. He made his return to the Baggies starting XI in their recent FA Cup victory against Aldershot Town, scoring in the first-half.

Having the 23-year-old back fit will be like a new signing for the club, and he's set to play a big role during the second half of the season.