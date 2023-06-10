One player who could be set to depart Norwich City this summer is defender Andrew Omobamidele.

The 20-year-old came through the Canaries' academy and has established himself in the first-team in recent years, scoring one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming season for David Wagner's side this campaign as they recorded a disappointing 13th-placed finish in the Championship.

However, it was another positive year for the Republic of Ireland international on an individual level, and he impressed with his solid and consistent performances at the heart of the defence.

With speculation increasing about Omobamidele's future ahead of the summer transfer window, we looked at his contractual situation at Carrow Road and how much he could potentially be sold for.

How long does Andrew Omobamidele have left on his Norwich City contract?

Omobamidele is under contract with the club until 2026, but according to The Athletic, he will be allowed to leave this summer.

The Sun claimed in February that Premier League side Nottingham Forest had sent scouts to watch Omobamidele in action, while he was linked with a sensational move to Italian giants AC Milan and French outfit Nice last month.

Omobamidele has previously been the subject of transfer interest from elsewhere, with sporting director Stuart Webber revealing that the club turned down an offer of more than £20 million for him in January.

How much is Andrew Omobamidele worth?

Webber admitted there is a "big possibility" Omobamidele could leave this summer, but hinted the club will demand more than the £20 million they received from Everton for Ben Godfrey in October 2020.

"We turned down an offer in January, which was bigger than we had for Ben Godfrey (who joined Everton for £20m in 2020). That’s what we think of Andrew and the level of club that is talking to us about him," Webber told The Athletic in May.

"So I think there is a big possibility he could go in this window, if I’m honest. Do we want him to? No. But it will get to a point where if it helps us do other stuff at the club, and also if it’s right for the player.

"The one in January actually wasn’t right for us and probably wasn’t quite right for him as well at that time when I spoke to him and about him. It was a foreign club.

"If we start here on September 1 with Andrew, I’d be very surprised and very happy."

What is Andrew Omobamidele earning?

According to Capology, Omobamidele earns £12,115 per week and £630,000 per year, which is significantly less than the club's highest earner, defensive partner Ben Gibson, who is paid £40,000 per week and £2,080,000 per year.

Omobamidele is among the Canaries' lowest earners, but he is likely to receive a significant wage increase if he makes a big move this summer.