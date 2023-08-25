A turbulent pre-season has spilled into a very up-and-down start to life in the 2023/24 Championship campaign for Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men claimed a convincing 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on the opening day through a blitz from young duo Dillan Markanday and Harry Leonard.

But the feel-good factor from that Ewood Park opener did dissipate somewhat the following weekend as they fell to a two-goal deficit away at Rotherham United, and while Sammie Szmodics' brace did ensure a point on the road, it was hardly an inspiring performance against a team tipped to succumb to relegation this term.

And they were put to the sword last Saturday when, after taking the lead via Sam Gallagher, they saw all three points snatched away on home soil with a late Aaron Connolly brace for Hull City.

Their opening three encounters have displayed the evident fractures that still persist within Tomasson's ranks, and they will need to be addressed before the window slams shut if they are to enlist in the play-off conversation once again this season.

That said, we have decided to take a look at what the perfect end to the transfer window might look like for Blackburn.

Andrew Moran signs

Starting off with a capture that appears imminent, bringing Andrew Moran to Lancashire represents a serious statement of intent from Rovers.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton prodigy is set to undertake a medical at Ewood Park ahead of a loan switch for the season.

It is believed that Blackburn have beaten off plenty of competition from both Germany and Holland to land the attacker, with their possession-based modus operandi arriving as a significant reason as to why Brighton decided that they were the best option for his development.

Blackburn have a real dearth of creativity in their squad at the minute and it certainly feels as though Moran could well fix these issues alongside supplementing an additional goal threat, having accumulated 10 strikes and six assists in 19 Premier League 2 outings for the Seagulls.

He is blessed with ball-striking abilities, an eye for a killer pass and a crucial low centre of gravity that allows him to drift in and out of defenders, and these qualities should see the attacking midfielder prove a big hit in Blackburn.

Rovers have a positive track record with loanees from the Premier League such as Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and they will eagerly hope that Moran is the next top-flight prospect to head up and improve their fortunes.

New defender brought in

Blackburn fans are singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to acquiring another defender.

It is an area of the pitch that they desperately require reinforcements in, as they currently have just three central defenders fit.

Young starlet Ashley Phillips may have had a bigger part to play this term had he not departed for Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, while their pursuit of Sunderland's Danny Batth is proving tricky at the minute.

Former-Accrington Stanley man Ross Sykes, who currently plies his trade in Belgium with Union SG, is said to be on the wishlist, and a player of his mold could just prove to have a huge bearing on where Blackburn finish the season.