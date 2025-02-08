Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta has wished Ryo Hatsuse well after the left-back sealed a move to Sheffield Wednesday in the week.

Danny Rohl had been keen to improve his squad during the window, with Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko arriving in the final days of the window.

And, the Owls did further business beyond the deadline, as they announced the arrival of Hatsuse on Thursday, who was able to join as he had become a free agent after leaving Vissel Kobe.

Andrés Iniesta reacts to Ryo Hatsuse’s move to Sheffield Wednesday

It was a deal that attracted attention too, with World Cup winner Iniesta among those to send a message to Hatsuse ahead of his first taste of English football.

Taking to his Instagram story, Iniesta responded to a picture of the defender alongside Rohl, as he stated ‘good luck my friend’.

The Spaniard knows Hatsuse from his time with Vissel Kobe, as he played over 100 times for the Japanese side after leaving Barcelona in 2018.

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to kick-on in the final months of the season

This looks like a decent signing from Wednesday, as they have brought in a player who has plenty of experience in Japan, and, at 27, he is at his peak, and he will be eager to prove himself in Europe.

Bringing in a left-back was always going to be a priority for Rohl during the window, so he will be pleased with the business that the club managed to do, and it’s now about giving Hatsuse time to settle.

From the perspective of the player, it’s an exciting time to be moving to Hillsborough, as Wednesday are making progress under Rohl, even if they will be hugely frustrated by the defeat to West Brom.

Having equalised in stoppage time through Callum Paterson, the Owls still managed to lose as Jayson Molumby scored from a corner to condemn the Yorkshire outfit to defeat.

Championship Table (as of 5/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 31 13 47 6 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 31 7 43 9 Bristol City 30 3 42 10 Watford 31 -2 42 11 Sheffield Wednesday 31 -4 42

With Albion a rival for a top six spot, there’s no denying that was a setback, but Wednesday are only three points away from the play-off places as it stands.

Hatsuse wasn’t involved at The Hawthorns, which was perhaps no surprise given he had barely trained with the first-team in the past few days.

So, it will be interesting to see if he is involved as Wednesday look to bounce back in midweek as they travel to Wales to take on Swansea City.