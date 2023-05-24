They may have only finished in 14th position in the Championship in the 2022-23 season, but Bristol City fans still had plenty of excitement over the last nine months due to their fledging young talents.

The likes of Sam Bell, Tommy Conway and Alex Scott all had roles to play in the first-team and if all three remain at the club for next season - however unlikely it may seem that Scott won't be sold - then there could be big things for Nigel Pearson and his squad.

Despite Pearson's penchant for bringing through young talents into the first-team and giving them a chance, there's still the need for experience in the squad and that is exactly what Andreas Weimann provides in the final third.

The 31-year-old has been at Ashton Gate since 2018 after his transfer from Derby County and has been somewhat of a model of consistency when he's been fit and available for his managers.

How has Andreas Weimann performed for Bristol City?

A versatile attacker who doesn't always play through the middle, Weimann has featured all over the pitch in his five years for the Robins and providing he remains at the club this summer and is fit and ready, he will surpass the 200-game mark for the club soon as he's currently on 195 played with 50 goals scored.

He netted 10 goals in his first season and nine in his second at City, but his third campaign at the club was marred by a serious knee injury which some players do not come back the same from.

Not Weimann though - he bettered himself to score 22 times from 47 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 but that was reduced in the most recent campaign in 2022-23, where he played a more deeper and creative role in midfield for the most part, scoring seven times and assisting six for his team-mates.

How much is Andreas Weimann earning at Bristol City?

Using the rough estimates that Capology have provided, Weimann is believed to be on £22,500 a week at Ashton Gate, with his last contract signed being in the summer of 2021.

Before he put pen to paper on that deal, Weimann had pretty much missed all of the prior season with a cruciate ligament rupture, so it was a show of faith from the hierarchy to tie him down to an extended deal.

Of course though he paid them back and then some with 22 Championship goals in the 2021-22 season to go along with his 10 assists, and it will be interesting to see what happens this summer with that contract expiring in June 2024.

Weimann's wage is probably accurate as he had been at the likes of Derby and Aston Villa playing Premier League and Championship football before being at City, so he's not a cheap player to carry but he's also an Austria international and a proven goalscorer, so he's worth his weight in gold - even at the age of 31.