Andreas Weimann has admitted that he would already like to stay at Blackburn Rovers beyond the end of this season.

The attacker joined the Ewood Park club back in the summer transfer window, signing on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with fellow Championship side Bristol City.

He was one of nine new first-team additions made by Rovers before the market closed on the 30th August.

Since then, the Austrian has become a regular feature for John Eustace's side, scoring three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

Andreas Weimann 2024/25 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 9 Starts 4 Goals 2 Expected Goals 1.19 Shots per Game 1 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 81% As of 18th October 2024

That of course, includes a stunning equaliser in his side's 1-1 draw at local rivals Burnley at the end of August.

Now, it seems as though Weimann has already made up his mind when it comes to his future with Blackburn.

Andi Weimann keen to secure new contract at Ewood Park

Back in the summer, Weimann only signed a one-year deal at Ewood Park, securing his future at the Lancashire club until the end of this season.

As a result, the Austrian is on course to become a free agent again at the end of this season, but having enjoyed his time with the club so far, he is keen to change that by earning a new deal.

Speaking about the possibility of staying with Blackburn beyond the end of his current contract next summer, Weimann told Austrian outlet 90 Minuten: “Staying is not dependent on promotion.

“I’ve been active in the Championship for nine years. We’ll see how the season goes. I can’t say yet what will happen next.

“I’ve played in every game so far, hopefully this trend continues. At the end of the season, it will be clear whether I stay at Blackburn or not. Of course, I hope to stay.

"Blackburn is a big, traditional club that has already won the Premier League. I’ve always been lucky enough to play for big clubs. I don’t see a big difference to Blackburn.

“I have a one-year contract. I really like it here. Of course, it depends on the club whether they want to extend my contract.”

So far this season, Eustace's side have taken 15 points from their nine league games, meaning they currently sit eighth in the table.

Blackburn will of course, be looking to avoid a repeat of last season's battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Rovers are set to return to action after the October international break on Saturday afternoon, when they host Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Blackburn should be open to new Andi Weimann contract

It would seem to make sense for the club to leave the possibility of a new deal for Weimann beyond the end of this season on the table.

The 33-year-old has impressed since arriving at Ewood Park, showing he is still more than capable of making his mark in the Championship.

As a result, he could still be a useful asset for Rovers, if they do indeed decide to keep him around for next season.

Eustace was certainly keen to add experience to the squad in the summer as well, and Weimann is one of those who provides that for Blackburn.

It could therefore be important to keep him around for that reason as well, given it does seem as though that extra experience has helped the club already this season.

Weimann has often been used as a winger by Rovers so far, and they do have the likes of Arnor Sigurdsson, Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges out of contract in position as well come the summer.

If those players do depart, keeping the Austrian will help the club maintain some depth and consistency in that position at Ewood Park.

With that in mind, it could turn out that a new contract for Weimann could end up working well for Blackburn, as well as the player himself.