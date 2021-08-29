Andreas Weimann sends message to Bristol City supporters following Cardiff City heroics

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters following his heroics in the Robins’ 2-1 Severnside derby win away at Cardiff City.

Nigel Pearson’s side headed into the game looking to bounce back from their frustrating defeat at home to Swansea City last time out in the Championship. That result had extended their winless home run to 12 matches and placed pressure on them to get back to winning ways against Cardiff.

The Robins had managed to win their last match on their travels in the Championship with them securing a 3-2 victory at Reading. Pearson’s side took the confidence from that game into their trip to Cardiff and they were able to edge out their rivals with a battling display.

Weimann was once again a crucial performer for the Robins and he managed to give them the lead inside the opening 21 minutes of the contest. That came after he took advantage of some hesitant defending by the Bluebirds and nipped into to score his third league goal of the campaign.

After Cardiff had got back into the game, Weimann was once again able to prove to be the difference-maker for Bristol City. With 20 minutes left the forward fired home an excellent volley from Antoine Semenyo’s cross to make it 2-1 and give them the three points.

Following the win, Weimann took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his goal-scoring influence on the match and to issue a delighted message to Bristol City supporters.

The verdict

Weimann’s form at the start of the new Championship season has been excellent and he is proving to be just what the Robins need in the final third.

Pearson seems to have given the attacker a lot of confidence and he looks like he has the belief that everytime he enters the field he is going to make a real difference and add to his goal tally.

Against Cardiff, Weimann was able to demonstrate his work rate and also his quality throughout the 89 minutes he was on the field for. He managed to register three efforts on target, completed one successful dribble, made one tackle and also three clearances in an all-round display.

If Bristol City can keep Weimann fit and firing then they will have a chance of doing something this season under Pearson. The forward will need to maintain his form in front of goal and he could be on track to reach well into double figures considering he already has four league strikes to his name.