Andreas Weimann reveals Bristol City aim ahead of club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth

Andreas Weimann has admitted on Instagram that he is now aiming to help Bristol City end the current campaign on a positive note after recently featuring for Austria at international level.

The 30-year-old earned his first call up since 2015 earlier this month and went on to play for his country in their clashes with Wales and Scotland.

A stand-out performer for the Robins this season, Weimann has managed to set the Championship alight with his attacking displays.

In the 39 league appearances that he has made for his side during the current campaign, the winger has scored 18 goals whilst he has also chipped in with nine assists.

Weimann could potentially add to this tally on Saturday when his side take on AFC Bournemouth.

The Robins know that they will have to be at their very best to secure a positive result in this fixture as the Cherries are currently second in the Championship standings.

Ahead of his side’s trip to the Vitality Stadium, Weimann has revealed his aim for the remainder of the campaign on Instagram.

1 of 30 1) How many league appearances has Daniel Bentley made this season? 20 18 16 14

The winger posted: “Not the results we hoped for but for me personally it was amazing to be back playing for Austria after a long 7 year wait.

“Now back to Bristol to finish the season as strong as possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Weimann (@andiweimannofficial_)

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Weimann has been this season, it was hardly a shock that he was brought back into the fold for Austria’s recent fixtures.

Having emerged unscathed from his stint with his national side, the winger will be extremely confident in his ability to deliver the goods for City between now and the end of the term.

As well as providing an abundance of creativity this season, Weimann has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in the second-tier.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his form in the coming weeks, Weimann could potentially break through the 20-goal barrier for the first time in his career.