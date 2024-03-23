Highlights Weimann's move to West Brom was crucial, offering him the game time he needed to shine after facing contract extension issues at Bristol City.

With two goals and two assists, Weimann's impact at West Brom has helped push the team towards a potential playoff spot in the Championship.

Despite being initially a loan, Weimann's performance may earn him a permanent stay, providing a smart solution for the club's attacking depth.

Andreas Weimann has opened up on his January move from Bristol City to West Brom.

The forward signed for the Baggies on loan until the end of the campaign, with his contract with City set to expire in the summer.

The Austrian has become a useful part of Carlos Corberan’s side, featuring nine times in the Championship since arriving at the Hawthorns (all stats from Fbref).

Six of those appearances have come as a substitute, with the 32-year-old contributing two goals and two assists from 355 minutes of game time.

Uncertainty remains over his long-term future, but he has played a role in helping cement Corberan’s side inside the play-offs.

Weimann opens up on West Brom transfer

Weimann has claimed that a move away from Ashton Gate in January was very important for him, as he knew he wouldn’t be receiving game time with the Robins.

The forward has revealed that he would be entitled to a contract extension if he played a certain amount, and that the club was not willing to offer him that game time.

“It was very important,” said Weimann, via Kicker.

“In the end, I wasn’t allowed to start for Bristol mainly because of a clause in my contract, because it would have otherwise been extended after a certain number of games.

“That had nothing to do with my performance and wasn’t my fault, it was the club’s policy.

“So I had to leave because I no longer wanted to play just 15 minutes a week.

“That has now worked out really well.

“I am now at a club that still has a chance of promotion and where we will hopefully make the playoffs.”

Weimann scored for the Baggies in wins over Birmingham City and Cardiff City, helping the team secure an important six points.

Those six points could prove crucial come the end of the term, with Albion currently vying for a top six finish.

West Brom league position

Corberan’s side currently sit fifth in the Championship table, with eight fixtures still to play.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is eight points, but the Tigers hold a game in hand.

It remains to be seen whether West Brom would be willing to extend Weimann’s stay with the Midlands outfit beyond this initial loan.

The Austria international is set to be a free agent at the end of the campaign, which could open the door to a permanent move in the summer.

West Brom return to action after the international break with a trip to face Millwall on 29 March.

Weimann was a smart signing by West Brom

West Brom’s injury issues necessitated a new arrival in January, but a lack of transfer funds made things difficult.

Signing Weimann was a smart solution to add some much-needed depth in attack for Corberan’s squad.

He has proven a very useful addition, and is staking a claim for a permanent offer from the club at the end of the season.

If he can continue to contribute from the bench, while also offering a good option in rotation, then he could prove a worthwhile signing in the summer as a free agent.