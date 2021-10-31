Andreas Weimann issues clear message to Bristol City supporters following Barnsley win

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann has taken to his personal Instagram account to praise the Robins’ supporters for their role in helping them secure a win against Barnsley on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson’s side went into the game aiming to finally end their lengthy run of form without a win in the Championship at Ashton Gate. That had been starting to put some pressure on the Bristol City manager especially considering he had not claimed a home league win since taking charge of the club.

Against Barnsley, the Robins were able to respond to going one goal behind and went on to win the match and turn things around to finally end their home form and secure three vital points. That was despite them not delivering the best of performances and struggling to take control of the contest.

Weimann was once again an instrumental performer for the Robins with him managing to produce two strong finishes to get Bristol City two goals just before half time. That takes his tally up to six league goals for the season already and shows how important he is for Pearson’s side.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bristol City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Cole Skuse Yes No

Following the win against Barnsley, Weimann took Instagram to thank Bristol City supporters for their role in helping them get over the line to secure all three points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Weimann (@andiweimannofficial_)

The Verdict

Weimann is establishing himself as a crucial member of this Bristol City side at the moment and he is proving to be a consistent performer and one of their major goal threats in the final third.

That is some going considering the injury problems that he endured over the course of last season and he was only just kept hold of by the Robins in the summer when they decided to hand him a new contract despite letting a number of other players leave.

The forward is right to praise Bristol City’s supporters for sticking with the team against Barnsley and not getting on their backs too much. That enabled them to see the game through despite not being at their best.

This result has to now be a kick start to their home form and they need to be much more consistent with their performances at Ashton Gate.